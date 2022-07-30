We went too far away from a life as simple as “eat, drink, sleep, multiply” and nowadays, people are overwhelmed by the tasks they need to complete. Since human evolution for memory could not keep up with the exponentially increasing number of tasks to remember, we all require some additional help.

Task 1: Do not forget your tasks

Getting Things GNOME is an easy-to-use task organizing software. It has a very simple interface and allows setting up subtasks as well. The subtasks are not limited to only one tier like some alternative task organizing software; you can go deeper and deeper with them if you really need to. This specific feature is a very “nice to have” thing, yet, most of the task organizers don’t allow it.

One of the best features of Getting Things GNOME is the plugin support. It has some included plugins for a variety of things such as gamification of the software, sending tasks via e-mail, or coloring options for tasks’ urgency. The software allows users to set starting and due dates for the tasks as well. Getting Things GNOME is nice-to-have task organizing software for people who usually forget a lot; like many of us.

Snap

sudo snap install getting-things-gnome