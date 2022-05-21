Nowadays, we can do many things through online services via our web browsers including creating Excel files, converting file types, and even playing games. However, utilizing the web browser might not be the best for comfort in some cases; running a dedicated application for the task makes it easier to switch between windows if you need to rapidly do it. And what Glate does is bring Google Translate to a dedicated application for those who don’t want to rely on the web browser for translation tasks.

Google Translate as an application

Glate has a very simple interface that mostly imitates Google Translate’s UI but with changing the button positions for easier reach. From the functionality perspective, Glate does what Google Translate does. However, it also brings some additional features that might be useful in some cases such as line-by-line translation, exporting the text as speech in .mp3 format, and text translation history.

Since Glate relies on Google’s translating service, it can translate the languages that Google Translate can translate. Currently, Google can translate 133 languages. Glate is an excellent app that delivers what it promises and tries to improve itself with additional features. We can easily recommend Glate for the people who frequently use Google Translate but wants to get rid of the necessity of an open browser tab.

Snap

sudo snap install glate