If your daily routine on PC or your job requires many copy-pasting actions, you might have seen the cases when you copy so many things repeatedly that you end up confused. Being able to browse the latest clipboard text might be quite useful in such cases. And Keepboard is here to do that.

Quick access to everything

Keepboard Clipboard Manager is a tiny Snap that holds the latest things you copied. It can browse not only the text you have copied but also the files, photos, and other things as well. Keepboard Clipboard Manager has also a save option, which enables users to save their frequently used “things” for super quick access.

Keepboard Clipboard Manager can start with boot and has an extensive shortcut options menu. Users can easily change the shortcuts to use the application, which further accelerates the copying and pasting process. Keepboard Clipboard Manager is a very nice tool, sadly with a little ugly interface.

Snap

sudo snap install keepboard