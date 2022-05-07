While the world is digitalizing every day, the importance of the concept artists is rising day by day. Currently, the gaming industry is pushing forward for the necessity for artists; and the metaverse will push that even further. And here is a very handy tool for concept artists who decide to make their creations on Linux operating system: Krita.

May, many brushes

Krita is a feature-rich image manipulation and creation software that mainly focuses on painting. Krita comes with an absurd amount of brush presets that will greatly help artists in styling their paintings. The software allows users to work in layers like Photoshop or other high-profile image editors.

The interface of Krita is also similar to the widely-accepted Photoshop interface. On the left side, there is a bar that holds many shortcuts for the tools such as text, color picker, shape creator, gradient, selection tools, and more. The right bar holds the Advanced Color Selector, Layers, and Brush Presets as well as some alternative tabs. While the interface is not as customizable as Photoshop, it allows changing the order of the tabs and resizing them.

Overall, Krita is a great painting/image editing tool that every artist should give a try.

Snap

sudo snap install krita