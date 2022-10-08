It’s been a long time since I heard someone keeping a diary. When I was in secondary school, I had many friends keeping diaries and they were telling me that keeping a diary was a relaxing process. During puberty, you can’t share every secret with your friends; sharing them with a notebook is a nice way later to look back and see what you felt those days.

A perfect digital diary

We are moving away from notebooks and papers every day, thanks to digitalization. But digitalization does not stop you from reviving your old rituals; there is always an application for your need. Mini Diary is a cute, little, and very simple diary application. Its interface consists of just a calendar and a text editor section; nothing else. Mini Diary’s text editor offers bold, italic, bullet, and list options. You can not add media to the diary, which is perfectly fine in my opinion.

Remember some of the diary notebooks had little padlocks which are easily unlockable? Mini Diary has its padlock too; the application itself is password protected, and the data is encrypted. So people (wife/husband, or children) won’t be randomly opening and reading your diaries on the shared PC.

Mini Diary is a perfect application if you want to go back to keeping a diary like the old days or looking for a way to move to digital if you are already keeping a diary with a physical notebook.

Snap

sudo snap install mini-diary