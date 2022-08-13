Even though web browsers have been vastly improved in the last several years, downloading files is still not one of their best abilities. They sometimes can handle resuming the downloads, sometimes they cannot. If you have completely shut down your web browser, you mostly will not be able to resume the chunky Kali Linux Everything ISO file. Additionally, none of the developers of the popular web browsers seem like they will support torrent files anytime soon.

All-in-one download manager

Motrix is a download manager software for Linux that can handle both HTTP / FTP downloads and torrent downloads with magnet support. It has a very clean interface where you can easily see the progress of the current downloads. The interface’s design language looks very similar to Windows 11’s native apps; so it will look very familiar for Windows users as well. Speaking of Windows, Motrix can be installed on Linux, macOS, and Windows-based systems.

Motrix supports UPnP and NAT-PMP port mapping and it can handle 10 download processes at once. It can be set to notify when the download is complete. Additionally, limiting the download and upload (for torrents) speeds is possible through its very simple settings page. And it is completely ad-free.

Motrix is quite a nice download manager that enhances HTTP / FTP download capabilities of your system in addition to granting torrent downloading ability.

Snap

sudo snap install motrix