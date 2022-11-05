“Fetch” command line tools in Linux-based operating systems are quite popular. We are also frequently using them, especially Neofetch and Screenfetch in our articles about Linux distributions to show the system information to our visitors. Now, we have another “Fetch” tool that looks similar to the aforementioned tools, but entirely for a different purpose.

Everything about local Git clones

Onefetch is a command line tool that immediately gathers information on local Git clones on the systems and displays them to the user in a familiar way. The information includes the project name, the first creation time, used languages as percentages, dependencies, authors as percentages, the last change time, the number of contributors, the number of commits, and the number of lines of code.

While Onefetch is already a very handy tool, it also offers some customization options through terminal commands, such as removing information lines, changing text formatting, and more.

Onefetch

sudo snap install onefetch