Remote working is a great way to work; you can have the best working environment for your taste, you will not spend your hours on your way to your office, and you will not be distracted by your co-workers. However, having no distractions around you has some downsides as well: you might be focusing on your work too much. Thankfully, we have a solution for Linux users: Pomotroid.

Sometimes you need distractions

Your performance will degrade over time if you do not have breaks or something to distract yourself during work hours. If you push too much, you might even find yourself in a situation where if you had a one-hour break, you would finish your tasks earlier than you fully focused on them. Breaks are important during work hours; Pomotroid is a simple Snap application to remind you.

Pomotroid is a very simple countdown application specially developed as a focus and breaks tracker during work hours. It has focus, short breaks, and long breaks that will repeat every X number of focus-short break cycles; and the number of cycles can be adjusted by the user.

Pomotroid will warn you when it is time for a break, and your break times end with both a sound and a notification. You can even change its color theme, which will be looking nice in front of your wallpaper.

Snap

sudo snap install pomotroid