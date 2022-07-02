One of the first things to check on a PC when it is misbehaving is the sensor data from the hardware. Because when a component, especially the CPU or RAM, overheats, it might cause serious problems that you might not be able to find by checking the system log files. So, this week, we are introducing the sensor checking tool named Sensors Unity.

All sensor data on one window

Sensors Utility is a super simple application with only one interface; it doesn’t have a proper “settings” window. Its only interface directly reflects the data streaming from the thermal sensors, fans, and voltage sensors from your hardware. While the tool shows all the data from the CPU and motherboard, sadly, it lacks the sensors from the GPU.

Recently, we have also shared a similar application that might work well for diagnosing the problems on the system; but as a Flatpak package: GtkStressTesting. Sensors Unity will deliver great help while trying to find hardware-related problems in the system.

Snap

sudo snap install sensors-unity

You might need to grant hardware-observe permissions to the tool. Here is the command you need:

snap connect sensors-unity:hardware-observe