As we use our PCs, more and more files we or the applications we have installed store in it. Sometimes we forget what we store in the system; resulting in duplicate files, which means unnecessary storage usage. Thankfully, Speedy Duplicate Finder is here to help with finding them!

Finds duplicates in seconds

Speedy Duplicate Finder is a quite simple Snap app that scans the folders that we define and finds the duplicate files in them. Then, we can proceed with deleting it on its interface. It also can display the file types on its interface; this capability helps even more with finding problematic big duplicate files. You never want a video file on your SSD, twice!

Speedy Duplicate Finder is a paid application, but it is still useful with its free version. The free version limits the number of duplicate files that can be found and deleted, and it does not offer priority support.

Snap

sudo snap install speedy-duplicate-finder