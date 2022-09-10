The number of work and daily life-related things we need to keep in our minds is increasing every day. Using a time management tool is becoming essential for everyone. While we have some useful cloud-based tools such as Google Calendar to keep up with our schedules, some people might actually prefer an offline tool for reasons.

Highly customizable

Timeline is a time management Snap app that allows users to input their schedules and display them on a graphical interface. There are several timeline options for using them for a variety of purposes. While it was actually made to track the daily and monthly schedules, it is also possible to graphically display the historical events.

Timeline allows users the fully configure their events’ times, mouse-hover popup messages, dates as well the coloring of the event types. The events’ status can be changed to “done” as well, and it is also possible to set custom colors for the completed events. Creating milestones, and changing the scope of the timeline are all possible.

Timeline is a highly customizable Snap application that might be useful for those who might need visualized timetables or time management software.

Snap

sudo snap install timeline