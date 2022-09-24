We are currently living in a world of cloud. Many companies push cloud-based music, movies, TV series, books, or even games for subscription-based businesses. While this is amazing for easy access to everything, sometimes we need to access them easily without the need of an internet connection, for reasons.

A capable media downloader

Ultimate Media Downloader is a video and audio download tool that enables users easily access to the content whenever they want. The software has several sections on its interface for some advanced features. The “Simple” section is the main download area where you simply paste the page of the content and press the “Download” button. It also allows users to choose the preferred resolution up to 4K alongside the “audio only” option.

The “Yt Search” section allows users directly search on YouTube and grab the link from them. Sadly, you can’t directly start downloads here; you will need to get the link and paste it into the “Simple” section. Ultimate Media Downloader also has the capability of batch downloading. In the “About” section, it is possible to check all the websites that the software supports. Currently, it supports more than 1,300 websites.

Ultimate Media Downloader is an easy-to-use audio and video downloader that could be useful when the internet connection is expected to be limited for any reason.

Snap

sudo snap install ultimate-media-downloader