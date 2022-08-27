Even though many people do not ever touch their wallpapers on their PCs, regularly changing them might feel refreshing for the users. Sadly, it is not always easy to find a high-quality image to replace, especially for high-resolution displays.

Many options for searching

WonderWall is a wallpaper utility for Linux-based operating systems. On its basic interface, it lists the wallpapers that can be downloaded and set for your PC. It also allows users to search for specific terms to find. It is possible to filter some results with categories as well, such as industrial, anime, religion, and landscapes while being able to choose the dominant color.

One of the best features of WonderWall is being able to select an “at least” resolution. If you have a high-resolution monitor with a weird ratio such as 21:9, you will know the struggle to find a good wallpaper. But WonderWall makes it very easy to look for higher resolution images as well as display the resolution of every one of them, without the need to dive deeper.

Snap

sudo snap install wonderwall