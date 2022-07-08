SparkyLinux, one of the Debian-based GNU/Linux distributions has received a new ISO snapshot. The semi-rolling release comes with many package updates. This update comes approximately three months after the release of the SparkyLinux 2022.04, which was a minor update for mostly bug fixes.

Four DE options

SparkyLinux 2022.07 comes with Linux kernel 5.18.5, which is currently almost the most up-to-date version. While the stable versions of SparkyLinux come with LXQt, Xfce, and KDE Plasma desktop environment editions, the latest, semi-rolling version comes with the MATE desktop environment option as well. You can see the versions of the desktop environments below:

LXQt: 0.16.0

MATE: 1.26.0

Xfce: 4.16

KDE Plasma: 5.24.5

The new ISO images now include nala, hypnotix, zstd, and onboard packages and the sparky-upgrade tool prioritizes nala instead of apt, if nala is installed on the operating system. This release removes Phyton 3.9 and delivers Phyton 3.10.4 by default as well. You can see the remaining updated package versions below:

Firefox: 102.0.1

Thunderbird: 91.10.0

GRUB: 2.06

VLC: 3.0.17

Openbox: 3.6.1

Calamares: 3.2.60

SparkyLinux 2022.07 comes with a new GRUB configuration option GRUB_DISABLE_OS_PROBER=false because GRUB 2.06 does not detect the other operating systems as default and it is necessary to make os-prober work again. This release removes Kopete messaging software from KDE Plasma and LXQt versions; replaces them with KDE Telepathy and Pidgin, respectively. Additionally, Onboard, a virtual keyboard software, replaces Florance.

Update SparkyLinux to 2022.7

Existing SparkyLunix users do not need a fresh installation to receive the updates. You can simply use the following command to update your SparkyLinux instance:

sparky-upgrade

Download SparkyLinux 2022.7

If you want to proceed with a fresh installation of SparkyLinux, you can also follow the links below to download the ISO files:

For other download options, you can check the SparkyLinux download page as well:

Click here to go to the SparkyLinux download page