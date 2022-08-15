The developers of SparkyLinux GNU/ Linux distribution have announced the release of the 6.4 version of the operating system.

distribution have announced the release of the 6.4 version of the operating system. The new, quarterly update delivers mostly package updates and comes with Linux kernel 5.10, but also offers 5.15 and 5.19.

SparkyLinux offers three different desktop environment versions: LXQt, Xfce, and KDE Plasma ; it also supports 20 different desktop environments for manual installation.

The Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution, SparkyLinux, has received a new update for its quarterly release cycle. With this update, SparkyLinux reaches version 6.4. The new release brings package updates to the operating system and some bug fixes.

Utilizes Linux kernel 5.10

The lightweight operating system’s latest version comes with Linux kernel 5.10.127. However, it is possible to install 5.19.1 or 5.15.60 versions from unstable repositories as well. For Arm devices, it utilizes Linux kernel 5.15.32-v7. The operating system is based on Debian 11 “Bullseye”. You can see the other package updates below:

Firefox 91.11.0.0esr (103.0.2 and 102.1.0esr are available)

Thunderbird 91.10.0

VLC 3.0.17

LibreOffice 7.0.4

Openbox 3.6.1

SparkyLinux comes with 3 different desktop environment options, LXQt, Xfce, and KDE Plasma. However, it supports 20 different desktop environments. You can see the DE versions below as well:

LXQt 0.16.0

Xfce 4.16

KDE Plasma 5.20.5

SparkyLinux users can update their instances if they are already using Sparky 6.x installed by using the following command:

sparky-upgrade

You can also follow the links below to download the image files and perform a fresh installation process for SparkyLinux 6.4.

