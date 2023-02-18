The SparkyLinux project was created in late 2011 as an own attempt to organize a lightweight operating system based on Debian, with its own scripts to improve system operation and a base of additional software that was not available in Debian repositories. The first remix called ue17r (Ubuntu Enlightenment17 Remix) was based on Ubuntu and used the Enlightenment17 desktop. After about half a year of trials and modifications, the system switched to Debian as its base.

A new name: SparkyLinux

Initially, the project was used only in a small family circle, but as new scripts were created and the database of additional software was expanded, the decision was made to publish it for the community of users of our website. In 2012, the first version of the system was released under the new name of SparkyLinux and the project itself went beyond the framework of a hobby project.

The main goal of the SparkyLinux project is to provide users with an easy-to-install and manage open-source operating system based on Debian. An additional advantage is the still-growing database of own software and programs from external sources that cannot be found in the official Debian repositories.

SparkyLinux branches

SparkyLinux is offered in several branches to choose from:

Stable

Testing (semi-rolling)

Oldstable

The stable branch, as the name suggests, is based on Debian of the stable branch, providing only stable versions of packages. It is a recommended version for all users, especially beginners. The technical support period for the stable branch, thanks to the Debian LTS (Long Term Support) team is 5 years.

The semi-rolling version is based on the Debian testing branch and is not recommended for novice users. This version automatically transitions to stable when Debian became stable. Users who prefer to stay on the testing branch can easily manually switch from stable to testing repositories and update the system to this version, or use a ready-to-use script from the SparkyLinux database to do so.

The oldstable version is not under active development but is still available and receives security updates for a period of 5 years from the release of the stable version.

SparkyLinux desktop environments

Regardless of the development branches, SparkyLinux is offered in several versions with pre-installed desktops to choose from:

Xfce

LXQt

KDE Plasma

MATE (semi-rolling version only)

There are also versions of SparkyLinux for slightly more demanding and advanced users:

MinimaGUI – equipped with the ultra-light Openbox window manager.

MinimalCLI – works in text mode.

Both Minimal versions allow you to install SparkyLinux without any changes, or install Sparky with a different graphical desktop of your choice (over 20 desktops to choose from) and a very minimal set of applications. This release allows you to configure SparkyLinux from scratch, giving you the freedom to choose your preferred applications and a desktop.

Sparky APTus AppCenter

One of the most important SparkyLinux programs is Sparky APTus AppCenter. This application, in addition to the options of updating, installing, reinstalling, removing, and repairing (if any) packages, has in its database over 3000 popular programs, ready to be installed with one mouse click.

Applications are divided into thematic categories, and each category has sub-categories, which makes it as easy as possible to find a program for a specific task. Starting from the Internet, Multimedia, System, Accessories, and Games department, and ending with Programming, Education/Science, Graphics, Office, and Security.

SparkyLinux is equipped with a discrete System Updater which notifies you of available updates and allows you to install them quickly.

SparkyLinux hardware support

SparkyLinux supports the x86_64 (amd64) hardware architecture by default, and still supports older 32-bit (i686) hardware.

For lovers of Raspberry Pi single-board computers, Sparky offers ARMHF system images with an ultra-lightweight Openbox desktop and a command-line desktop.

The international SparkyLinux community, apart from the official project website and forums, offers support on many social networking sites, such as Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, Mastodon, Telegram, and MeWe.

Due to the fact that the project started in the Polish community, support in Polish is also offered on the Linuxiarze.pl forums.