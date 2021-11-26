The Clonezilla team announced the latest version of their popular partition, disk imaging, and cloning software, Clonezilla. The latest release comes with various enhancements and bug fixes. One of the most notable enhancements is the updated kernel, 5.14.6-3. The team also upgraded the underlying GNU/Linux operating system, which is now based on the Debian Sid repository.

Enhancements and changes

The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository.

Linux kernel was updated to 5.14.6-3.

Partclone was updated to 0.3.18.

Package ezio was updated to 1.2.0.

Language files de_DE, hu_HU, es_ES, fr_FR, ja_JP, pl_PL, sk_SK, tr_TR, were updated. Thanks to Michael Vinzenz, Greg., Jean-Francois Nifenecker, Akira Yoshiyama, Juan Ramón Martínez, kris, Ondrej Dzivy Balucha and Volkan Gezer.

Program ocs-live-netcfg was improved: wireless can be configured using nmtui, and boot parameter ocs_nic_type can be used to assign if wired or wireless when configuring network in ocs-live-netcfg.

update-efi-nvram-boot-entry: improved to refer to saved nvram data (efi-nvram.dat). In addition, multiple boot entries can be processed, too.

Suppress the error message about “setterm -blank 0”.

Add a cache mechanism to speed up the device scanning.

Allow reserved image names to be used in TUI. The description about reserved image names is shown in TUI.

See more Linux News