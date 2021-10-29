SUSE is one of the leading companies in the open-source software market, with reliable and innovative solutions. The company now announced SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) Micro 5.1, a secure and lightweight OS built to meet the demands of virtualized and containerized workloads.

SLE Micro 5.1 at a glance

Teaming with other SUSE technologies, SLE Micro aims to be the foundation of container workloads deployed in all areas of production.

Secure device onboarding and live patching for edge-focused security with decreased deployment time and fewer manual processes.

Live patching reduces costly downtime per device.

Modernizing of workloads with support for LinuxONE and IBM Z.

SLE Micro is built to scale so that customers could incorporate it into their digital transformation plans.

SLE Micro is designed to work with K3s, Kubernetes distributions, and SUSE-rancher .

Quote about the SLE Micro from the SUSE Linux Enterprise family:

“SLE Micro is rapidly becoming a critical foundation of customers’ digital transformation, as evidenced by a large U.S.-based systems integrator choosing SLE Micro to modernize their embedded systems with a seven-figure investment. They want to support container workloads on an immutable infrastructure that is easy to maintain and update, enabling them to reduce maintenance costs and modernize their systems infrastructure. This win, within six months of SLE Micro’s introduction, underscores the enterprise readiness of SLE Micro, which is the result of leveraging decades of enterprise-hardened technology components of the SUSE.



