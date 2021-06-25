Following the launch of openSUSE Leap 15.3, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3 has been released. They provide the foundation for zero-friction IT operations across environments from data centers to multi-cloud to edge devices.

Important milestone for openSUSE and SUSE

Users can quickly move workloads from development to production environments that run SLE 15 SP3 because of 100% binary compatibility. This release can be considered as an essential milestone for openSUSE and SUSE.

The importance of this release is explained in the announcement, saying,

“Leap 15.3 is the first release where openSUSE Leap and SUSE Linux Enterprise share the same source code and use the same binary packages. The bottom line is that we are providing a seamless developer experience that drives faster digital transformation.”

Hardware improvements and database upgrades

The SUSE Linux Enterprise Base Container Images (SLE BCI) open-source project builds, delivers, and maintains an extended container image set. SUSE Rancher can leverage these images in a truly open and flexible Kubernetes-based platform. With this combination, developers have a flexible developer experience that integrates and supports language-native tools.

In SLES 15 SP3, the latest hardware enablement and performance improvements allow users to benefit from the latest chipsets and database services. Performance has improved with hardware enablement and optimizations for AMD EPYC, Intel Xeon, Arm, and Fujitsu processors and software accelerations with the NVIDIA Compute Module CUDA, and enhanced Virtual GPU support.

Furthermore, there are upgrades of the latest databases like PostgreSQL 13. These upgrades cover improving the handling of duplicate data in B-tree indexes, reducing the size of the index, and increasing the search speed.

