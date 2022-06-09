SUSE has updated its SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 product by delivering a new service pack to it. This is a parallel release with openSUSE Leap 15.4. SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP4 comes with additional security-focused improvements alongside bug fixes and other enhancements. This service pack arrives approximately one year after the release of the SP3.

Google SLSA 4 compliant

After one year of development, SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 15 SP4 comes with some serious improvements. One of the key features that SLE 15 SP4 delivers is the new Supply-chain Levels for Software Artifacts Level 4 (SLSA) compliance, which provides an end-to-end framework to ensure the integrity of software artifacts. Level 4 is the highest level of SLSA compliance.

The SP4 update for SLE 15 delivers confidential computing for AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization-Encrypted State (SEV-ES) CPUs. This feature makes sure that the data is encrypted not only on the storage or the network but also in memory or CPU as well. Additionally, the release includes Nvidia’s most recent open-source GPU kernel-mode driver to accelerate AI and ML-related workloads.

Running kernel 5.14

SLE 15 SP4 introduces live patching for user-space applications for seamless updates without downtimes. The operating system runs on Linux kernel 5.14 with the systemd version of 249. The Desktop version of SUSE Linux Enterprise comes with GNOME 41 desktop environment and GTK 4.

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 is a subscription-based operating system. However, the company provides 60-day free trial as well. You can follow the link below to create an account and download the latest version of SLE 15:

Click here to create an account to download SLE 15