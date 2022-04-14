Four years have passed since the release of the latest SUSE Linux Enterprise and developers are speaking about the development of the next generation SUSE Linux Enterprise. Stefan Behlert from SUSE has published an announcement regarding the possible changes we will see in the future enterprise-focused operating system.

It will be developed in the open

According to the announcement by Stefan Behlert from SUSE, the next generation of SUSE Linux Enterprise will be an “Adaptable Linux Platform” with an architectural change. He is not diving into the very specifics of the changes. But he is stating that some things will be quite different than a mere “SUSE Linux Enterprise 15++” would be. It will be developed openly; especially the components of the operating system. Stefan Behlert, product manager of SUSE said:

« Another important point is that we intend to split what was a more generic, everything is closely intertwined into two parts: One smaller hardware enabling piece, a kind of “host OS”, and the and the layer providing and supporting applications, which will be container (and VM) based. You might say “This is very generic, can you tell us more?” – of course. In the upcoming weeks more and more will crystalize, and we will share as quickly and regularly as possible. This is just a first heads-up to inform you that we are in the process of setting everything up – from project to feedback channels, from documentation to testing »

Stefan Behlert has also stated that they will be providing more information about contributions, impacts on LEAP versions, migrations, and more in the upcoming weeks.