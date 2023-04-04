SUSE has released a new prototype for its new Adaptable Linux Platform operating system, which is defined as the “next generation of Linux”.

Piz Bernina comes with a couple of new features, such as s390x architecture support, full disk encryption with TPM, integration o NeuVector, an d more.

SUSE has announced the release of the third prototype of the Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP), which uses the name of the highest mountain in the Swiss Alps: Piz Bernina. SUSE defines ALP as the “next generation of Linux”; moving away from a UNIX-style, centered approach to a more workload and application-centric design. This design philosophy makes the operating system more flexible, allowing users to focus on their workloads while abstracting from the hardware and the application layer.

Two different prototypes, s390x support

SUSE releases a new ALP prototype every three months, and Piz Bernina is the third prototype. It comes in two different versions: Bedrock, the server-oriented one, and Micro, the cloud-native-oriented one. Both versions come with support for s390x architecture alongside x86_64 and aarch64 architectures.

The other new features in ALP Piz Berina can be seen below:

Confidential computing: provides a Trusted Execution Environment that protects data in use by isolating, encrypting, and executing virtual machines .

Hardware and runtime attestation to verify the integrity of workloads and, together with FDE (Full Disk Encryption), mark the starting point for end-to-end data security.

Foundation for future extended Confidential Virtual Machine support (CVM), covering support for more hardware vendors and making use of the most recent hardware for confidential computing.

Integration of NeuVector: to support a secure ecosystem, ALP-users can run NeuVector to identify malicious behaviors and prevent those affecting the underlying host OS or potentially other containerized workloads.

FDE (Full Disk Encryption) with TPM can now be selected at installation-time to support data security at rest.