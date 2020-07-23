SUSE team announced that SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 2 and SUSE Manager 4.1 are now available. According to the announcement, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP2 allows bridging traditional and software-defined infrastructures and breaking through silos of hybrid IT to simplify customer IT environments. SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP2 features:

Improved business continuity as it increases system uptime by up to 12 months with SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching, which is now also available for IBM Z and LinuxONE.

Cloud enhancements with updated cloud images that make it easier for customers to benefit from hyper-scalers such as Alibaba, AWS, Google, IBM, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle.

Greater security for federal government and public sector customers as well as others running high-security environments with FIPS 140-2 certification-ready packages and support for a complete and secure offline installation for air-gapped deployments.

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP2 also makes legacy infrastructure more efficient and easing migration to cloud and multi-cloud to modernize IT infrastructure. It includes:

Easier migration of SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA services to cloud and hybrid implementations with automated installation and configuration of the complete software stack, optimized for performance and resilience. Integrators can add SAP S/4HANA migration sizing data to deployment scripts for automatic deployment in just a few clicks. SAP Basis Administrators can also proactively manage SAP systems with new monitoring and visualization of server, cluster, and SAP applications data.

Improvements for on-premises deployments and hardware support with an up-to-2x compute scalability increase by enabling the latest hardware generation. SUSE Linux Enterprise supports the latest hardware, including Fujitsu A64FX, Intel, and the upcoming next-generation AMD EPYC processor.

SUSE Manager 4.1 and SUSE Manager for Retail 4.1

SUSE Manager 4.1 is an infrastructure management and automation solution that identifies risk, enhances availability, and reduces complexity in edge, cloud, and data center environments. SUSE Manager keeps servers, VMs, containers, and clusters secure, healthy, compliant, and low maintenance whether in a private, public, or hybrid cloud. SUSE Manager for Retail 4.1 is the version that is optimized and tailored specifically for the retail industry. With the latest version, it offers improved operational efficiency with new capabilities supporting small store operations, enhanced offline capabilities and image management over Wi-Fi, and enhanced virtual machine management and monitoring capabilities.