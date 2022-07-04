The Linux Mint team shared a monthly update about the popular distro and stated that Linux Mint 21 is almost ready for Beta. The QA testing is expected to begin on the 8th of July and the Beta will be released the following week. The team also announced the new features and important changes for the next release.

Enhancements and changes

Linux Mint team stated that they got negative feedback about system-oom, which led to investigating some issues with the package. As a result, it won’t be included in Linux Mint 21. Systemd-oom package force quits apps with high memory usage if the system memory is low. It prevents system lockups if the memory max out.

The team also stated that home directory encryption will be available in the installer. Os-prober continues to be enabled by default to guarantee proper dual-boot detection out of the box. The team added Webp support to xviewer and thumbnails. Blueberry Bluetooth package is replaced by Blueman 2.3. Timeshift calculates the required space for the next snapshot in rsync mode and skips if it causes reducing the free space on disk lower than 1 GB.

Team also announced that in Linux Mint 21, mintupdate 5.8.5 will not only rely on systemd timers/services to be enabled. The team stated that they were surprised by the huge regression caused by this small change and they decided to rely on frameworks such as systemd or debhelper as little as possible.