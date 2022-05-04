Tails, one of the popular security and privacy-oriented Linux-based operating systems has received a new update, practically reaching to 5.0 version. This version brings additional features and applications while updating the packages to their latest versions.

Kleopatra arrives for encryption

Tails 5.0 brings Kleopatra for encryption purposes and leaves OpenPGP Applet and Password and Keys behind due to maintenance problems. Kleopatra also combines the under-maintained applications’ features in one app, which is nice for the users.

The Additional Software for Persistent Storage is enabled by default for a faster and easier configuring of the first additional software package. The Activities overview feature has also arrived; it can be reached by moving the mouse to the top-left corner, clicking the Activities button in the same place, or pressing the Super (Windows) button on the keyboard.

Tails 5.0 now supports driverless printing and scanning as well. The packages of the Tails operating system are updated and you can see the new versions below:

Tor Browser 11.0.11

GNOME 3.38

MAT 0.12

Audacity 2.4.2

Disk Utility 3.38

GIMP 2.10.22

Inkscape 1.0

LibreOffice 7.0

Tails is a portable operating system that directly runs on USB drives and resets everything when it shuts down, leaving no trace behind; which is pretty useful for privacy. You can download the Tails 5.0 ISO file by following the link below:

Click here to download Tails 5.0 ISO