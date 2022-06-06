The Tails announced that Tails 5.1, Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution is released with various improvements, bug fixes, and updates. The team also stated that the latest release, which was expected to be released on May 31, was delayed to June 5 due to a delay in the release of Tor Browser. In the latest release, the team updated tor to 0.4.7.7, Tor Browser to 11.0.14, Thunderbird to 91.9, and Linux Kernel to 5.10.113. The latest version can be downloaded from its official website.

What’s new?

Tails 5.1 fixes some serious vulnerabilities found in the previous version. Along with those fixes, in the Tails 5.1:

The Tor Connection assistant now automatically fixes the computer clock if you choose to connect to Tor automatically. This makes it much easier for people in Asia to circumvent censorship.

The time displayed in the top navigation uses the time zone selected when fixing the clock in the Tor Connection assistant.

The last screen of the Tor Connection assistant makes it clear whether you are connected using Tor bridges or not.

A new homepage for the Unsafe Browser when you are not connected to the Tor network yet. This new version makes it easier to understand how to sign in to the network using a captive portal.

Tails now asks for confirmation before restarting when the Unsafe Browser was not enabled in the Welcome Screen. This prevents losing work too easily.

Associate OpenPGP files with Kleopatra in the Files browser.

Add Kleopatra to the Favorites applications.