Tails, one of the most popular privacy-focused Linux distributions has received its monthly update for March 2023. The new version, 5.11, comes with some improvements in the operating system as well as a couple of package updates. Let’s take a closer look at the changes in Tails 5.11.

What’s new in Tails 5.11?

Tails 5.11 now utilizes the zram Linux kernel module, which will allow users to extend the capacity of the computer’s memory. Also, it will allow running more applications and longer user sessions without freezing or slowing down. The kernel version in Tails 5.11 is upgraded to 6.1, from 6.0. This means Tails 5.11 comes with new hardware features introduced with Linux kernel 6.1 LTS.

One other new feature in Tails 5.11 is the GNOME screencast recording. Users will be able to record unlimited screencasts in Tails 5.11. Tails 5.11 updates Tor Browser to 12.0.4, which is based on Firefox 102.9. It also updates the Thunderbird email application to version 102.9.0-1. The persistent storage unlocking section in the Welcome Screen is redesigned as well.

