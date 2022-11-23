The security and privacy-focused Linux distribution Tails has received a new update, reaching version 5.7.

The other changes consist of updates for Tor Browser and the tor package alongside clarity improvements in Tor Connection.

The portable and security-oriented Linux distribution Tails has received a new update. The latest version of the Debian-based operating system, Tails 5.7, comes with some little changes alongside package updates and some fixes.

Easier to clean metadata from files

Tails 5.7 delivers a new tool named Metadata Cleaner, which allows users to easily clean the metadata from files, as its name strongly suggests. In earlier versions of Tails, MAT (Metadata Anonymisation Toolkit) was used for this purpose. However, it was only accessible from the context menu of the Files application. Metadata Cleaner, which actually runs MAT under the hood, will help users easily clean the metadata through its graphical interface.

Tails 5.7 also updates its privacy-focused browser, Tor Browser, to the 11.5.8 version alongside the tor package to 0.4.7.11. There are two little fixes related to Tor Connection as well. Tor Connection now explains better how to use Unsafe Browser to sign into a local network, and it removes “easier” and “safer” comments in the welcome interface not to mislead inexperienced users. The new update also removes the pdf-redact-tools package because it was broken.

Download Tails 5.7

Tails is a portable operating system and it is specifically crafted to run on USB sticks. However, you can still update your Tails instance on your USB drive to 5.7 with the automatic update if the version is 5.0 or higher. Still, the best option is to perform a fresh installation through the guides in the links below:

Install Tails 5.7 from a Windows-based system

Install Tails 5.7 from a macOS-based system

Install Tails 5.7 from a Linux-based system

Directly download Tails 5.7 ISO