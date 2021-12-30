The mobile port of Ubuntu, which is being developed by the UBports Foundation with the community, is getting a new update. The new update, OTA-21, will be arriving on the devices on the 5th of January, 2022. The update brings some fixes as well as some improvements.

Based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

The new patch does not change its base operating system version which is Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. The over-the-air patch fixes the problem that existed on setting up a Google account as well as the microphone access bug in the default web browser app. It also fixes an animation issue with the Clock app.

The user metrics that appear on the lock screen are patched for all Halium 9 based and newer devices. The MMS notification bug is also fixed. Ubuntu Touch will now notify users to download again if the MMS isn’t received properly.

The password screen that appears at the start of the device, which is known as “greeter”, has a new design now. Recent and missed calls can now be cleared. Tamil font option is added as well as a new compass and magnetometer plugin for Halium 9 or newer devices. In the system settings, the Storage overview page is revamped to give more detail of the space being used or reserved by the operating system itself.

