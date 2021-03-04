The Linux Foundation and RISC-V International have announced the release of two new free online training courses to help individuals get started with the RISC-V ISA. The Linux Foundation is a non-profit organization enabling mass innovation through open source. Enrollment is now open for Introduction to RISC-V and Building a RISC-V CPU Core.

To meet the demand of strong community needs

The courses are available on edX.org, the online learning platform founded by Harvard and MIT. RISC-V is a free and open ISA enabling a new era of processor innovation through open collaboration. With the recent market momentum of RISC-V cores, systems-on-chips (SoCs), developer boards, and software and tools across computing from embedded to enterprise, there is a strong community needs to empower individuals who understand how to implement and utilize RISC-V.

Calista Redmond, CEO, RISC-V International, said,

“RISC-V International is committed to providing opportunities for people to gain a deeper understanding of the RISC-V ISA and expand their skills. These courses will allow everyone to build deeper technical insight, learn more about the benefits of open collaboration, and engage with RISC-V for design freedom.”

The first course, Introduction to RISC-V (LFD110x), guides participants through the various aspects of understanding the RISC-V ecosystem, RISC-V International, the RISC-V specifications, how to curate and develop RISC-V specifications, and the technical aspects of working with RISC-V both as a developer and end-user.

The second course, Building a RISC-V CPU Core (LFD111x), focuses on digital logic design and basic central processing unit (CPU) microarchitecture. Using the Makerchip online integrated development environment (IDE), participants will implement technologies ranging from logic gates to a simple and complete RISC-V CPU core. Building a RISC-V CPU Core was developed by Steve Hoover, founder of Redwood EDA.

