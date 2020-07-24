The Linux Foundation announced Advanced Cloud Engineer Bootcamp for professionals to be a certified cloud pro in six months. The course is $599 untill the end of July. According to The Linux Foundation’s announcement, it is a self-paced course but it also offers interactive forums and live video chat with the instructors. The course is outlined by The Linux Foundation’s experts. The training included starts with containers and Kubernetes fundamentals, moving to system monitoring, cloud-native logging, and Kubernetes application management, and provides all the knowledge needed to work as a cloud administrator.

10 hours a week for 6 months

The course is 10 hours a week for 6 months and includes hands-on labs and assignments. It also allows access to the online course for 12 months, includes a discussion forum, 12 months exam eligibility, free retake exam, PDF certificate, and digital badge.

WEEK 1-4: Containers Fundamentals WEEK 5-9: Kubernetes Fundamentals

WEEK 10: Certified Kubernetes Administrator Exam

WEEK 11-15: Service Mesh Fundamentals

WEEK 16-19: Monitoring Systems and Services with Prometheus

WEEK 20-23: Cloud-Native Logging with Fluentd

WEEK 24-26: Managing Kubernetes Applications with Helm