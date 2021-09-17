The Linux Foundation and Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS) announced keynote speakers for Open Source Strategy Forum London (OSSF). The event takes place October 5, preceded by a FINOS Member event on October 4, in London, England.

To deepen collaboration between industries

With OSSF, both foundations aim to deepen collaboration across finance, open-source, and technology and drive innovation across the industry to deliver better code faster. The event will feature over 35 sessions, revealing recent developments and the direction of open source in financial services across a wide range of topics and domains.

Gabriele Columbro, Executive Director, FINOS, said,

“We are entering what can only be referred to as the golden age for Open Source in Financial Services. In the last year, not only have we seen exponential growth in contributions from Financial Institutions – something frankly unprecedented – but we are now witnessing the industry coming together to solve long-standing business challenges through open collaboration. I am truly excited to have so many leaders at OSSF sharing their vision for an open financial stack, and to be able to bring our community together for a fantastic and unique event like OSSF.”

Keynote speakers this year include:

Gabriele Columbro, Executive Director, FINOS

Nick Cook, Head of Global Strategy and Partnerships, Alliance for Innovative Regulation (AIR), and former Head of Innovation, UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Jane Gavronsky, Chief Technology Officer, FINOS, and former Managing Director, Credit Suisse

Russell Green, Managing Director, Deutsche Bank AG

Liz Rice, Chief Open Source Officer, Isovalent

Conference Session Highlights:

Creating an Open Source Data Standard for Financial Services Regulation – Taniem Choudhury, Deutsche Bank

An Open-sourced Solution to Data Governance? How Legend May Be the Answer to Data Quality Concerns in the Financial Industry – Ffion Acland & Beeke-Marie Nelke, Goldman Sachs

Morphir: A Single Language for Business and Technology – Attila Mihaly, Morgan Stanley

Policy Compliance with Sigstore: From Signing Software to Validating the Whole Software Supply Chain – Axel Simon, Red Hat

Containing the Chaos While Embracing Kubernetes Based Technology in Finance, Rob Knight, SUSE

Navigating Open Source Risk: A Strategic Approach – Dawn Foster, VMware

Adaptive Financial Consulting Limited, Audace Labs, Avanade, Bitergia, Canonical, Citi Group, Cosaic, Demodyfi, Deutsche Bank, Digital Asset, EPAM Systems, Evolveum, Fidelity Investments, GitHub, GitLab are some attenders.

