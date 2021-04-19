The Linux Foundation announced Linux Foundation Research, a new division that will broaden the understanding of open-source projects, ecosystem dynamics, and impact. Through a series of research projects and related content, Linux Foundation Research will leverage the Linux Foundation’s vast repository of data, tools, and communities across industry verticals and technology horizontals.

For evolving global open-source community

The methodology will apply quantitative and qualitative techniques to create an unprecedented knowledge network to benefit the global open-source community, academia, and industry.

Jim Zemlin, executive director at the Linux Foundation, said,

“As we have seen in our previous studies on supply chain security and FOSS contribution, research is an important way to measure the progress of both open source ecosystems and contributor trends. With a dedicated research organization, the Linux Foundation will be better equipped to draw out insights, trends, and context that will inform discussions and decisions around open collaboration.”

As part of the launch, the Linux Foundation hired Hilary Carter, VP of Research, to lead this initiative. Hilary most recently led the development and publication of more than 100 enterprise-focused technology research projects for the Blockchain Research Institute. In addition to research project management, Hilary has authored, co-authored, and contributed to reports on blockchain in pandemics, government, enterprise, sustainability, and supply chains.

