The Linux Foundation announced that Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2020 will be held as a virtual experience between June 29 – July 2 on the US Central Time Zone because of the ongoing COVID-19 security concerns.

230 sessions with live speaker

There will be interactive experience including 230 sessions with live speaker Q&A, attendee networking via 1:1 chat, and group networking lounges across a range of topics, an interactive sponsor, and a demo showcase with real-time conversations with sponsors, virtual demos and downloadable resources and more. Sessions will have topic tracks such as Linux Systems, Embedded Linux, IoT, AI, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud App Development, OS Dependability, OS Databases, Diversity, and OS Leadership (Business, Community, OSPO).

Jim Zemlin, Executive Director at The Linux Foundation, said,

“Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference has always been the go-to event for the entire open source community. While we strongly believe in the power of face-to-face collaboration, we’re excited to create an all new, virtual experience where important content can be shared by an incredible line-up of speakers and the open source community can collaborate together to continue to propel open source technologies and methodologies forward.”

You can see the full line-up of speakers and sessions here. Registration will reopen on May 5, 2020. Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount on all registration fees.