The developers of the Ubuntu operating system have begun the development of the next release and shared its schedule.

Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” will reach the Beta stage at the end of March next year, and the Release Candidate will arrive on April 13th.

The final release of Ubuntu 23.04 "Lunar Lobster" is planned to be released after 26 weeks of development, on the 20th of April, 2023.

It’s been less than a month since Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu” was released and here we have the full release schedule for the upcoming 23.04 version of the operating system. According to the schedule, the final version Ubuntu 23.04 will be released on the 20th of April, 2023.

The development has already begun

The development of Ubuntu 23.04 has begun with the upload of the toolchain on October 27 this year. The schedule shows that the first Ubuntu Testing Week will start at the end of this year; December 29th, the 10th week of the development. Feature Freeze and Debian Import Freeze stages will come 8 weeks after the testing week, on the 23rd of February next year. After that, on March 2nd, the second Ubuntu Testing Week will start.

March 23rd marks the Kernel Feature Freeze, then the Beta will be released on March 30th. The Final Freeze stage will happen at the same time as the release of the Release Candidate on April 13th. One week after that, Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” will be available for everyone.

The new Ubuntu release most likely will come with GNOME 44 desktop environment and Linux kernel 6.2. The new features and the other new packages that will be included in Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” are currently uncertain.