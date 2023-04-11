GNOME Project thas revealed the release schedule of the upcoming version of the popular desktop environment, GNOME 45.

Project thas revealed the release schedule of the upcoming version of the popular desktop environment, GNOME 45. GNOME 45 will be released on September 20 this year, while the release candidate version arrives on September 2.

The alpha and beta are set to be released on July 1 and August 5, respectively; the features of GNOME 45 will be shaped until then.

A couple of weeks after the release of GNOME 44, GNOME Project published the release schedule of the popular desktop environment for Linux distributions. According to the plan, GNOME 45 will be available on September 20 this year.

The first alpha arrives on July

The schedule shows that the alpha of GNOME 45 will be ready for testing on July 1, and the beta will be ready on August 5. The release candidate version will be released on September 2 as well, two and a half weeks before the final release of the desktop environment’s latest version. All of those versions will be available for testing through GNOME OS Nightly.

One month after the release of the final version, GNOME Project will release the 45.1 version, which will be an essential patch since it will clean the bugs that were not noticed during the alpha, beta, and release candidate phases.

Features are yet to be revealed

As expected, the features that will be added in GNOME 45 are yet to be revealed in the coming weeks. The freeze processes will happen in August, before the release candidate version; the desktop environment will mostly be shaped until the UI, feature, API/ABI, and string freeze phases during that month.

During the development period of GNOME 45, GNOME Project will release a couple of maintenance versions for GNOME 44 and GNOME 43 as well.