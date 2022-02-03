Trisquel GNU/Linux has received a major update and reached the 10.0 version. This version is codenamed Nabia and comes with optional desktop environments such as MATE, LXDE, and KDE Plasma, each separated as different flavors and ISOs.

Initial ARM support arrives

The most important change that came with Trisquel 10.0 Nabia is the initial ARM support. Packages come with ARMhf architecture support while there is no specific board support ready yet. With this initial support, users can now start experimenting to bring support to ARM devices. On the other hand, this release also drops support for 32-bit x86 hardware.

The distribution uses GNU Linux-libre 5.4 LTS kernel and MATE 1.24 desktop environment. Triskel edition has KDE Frameworks 5.68.0 version and the Trisquel Mini has LXDE comes with 0.99.2. Trisquel Sugar edition is based on the Sugar learning platform version 0.118.

You can see the component versions that are included in the packages below:

GNU Linux-libre 5.4 by default, 5.8 and 5.13 available

Abrowser (rebranded, privacy oriented Firefox derivative) 96.0

Icedove (rebranded, privacy oriented Thunderbird derivative) 91.5.0

LibreOffice 7.1.7

VLC video player 3.0.9.2

Xorg 7.7

GNU Libc6 2.31

Download Trisquel 10.0 Nabia ISO Files

Trisquel GNU/Linux 10.0 Nabia will be supported with security updates until April 2025. You can follow the link below to download the most suitable flavor of Nabia for your needs:

Click here to download Trisquel 10.0 Nabia

