Trisquel 11 was released live on stage during a presentation at the LibrePlanet 2023 conference by project lead developer Rubén Rodríguez Pérez. The latest release, “Aramo” is based on the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish). It’s also a long-term supported (LTS) series that will receive updates and security fixes for two years.

Free and open-source software

The Trisquel GNU/Linux 11.0 LTS release comes with the GNU Linux-libre 5.15 as the default kernel and MATE 1.26 as the default desktop environment. The popular Linux distro now supports AArch64 (ARM64) and PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64le) hardware architectures and includes more packages ported from Debian GNU/Linux.

To maintain its commitment to offering only free and open-source software, the new release continues to use Abrowser as the default web browser and Icedove as the default email client. Additionally, the Triskel edition featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment has been updated to Plasma 5.24.7, KDE Frameworks 5.92.0, and KDE Gear 21.12.3.

The Trisquel Mini edition, which runs the lightweight LXDE desktop environment, has also been updated. It’s designed for users with minimal resource usage needs, while the Trisquel Sugar TOAST edition is perfect for children and includes dozens of educational activities.

Existing Trisquel GNU/Linux users should be able to upgrade their installations to the new release using the default package management system. However, if you are new to Trisquel GNU/Linux world, you can download Trisquel GNU/Linux 11.0 LTS from the official website.