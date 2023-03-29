Trisquel GNU/Linux is a free and open-source operating system based on Ubuntu but with all proprietary components removed. Trisquel GNU/Linux also includes various accessibility features, such as an on-screen keyboard and a screen reader, making it more accessible for users with disabilities.

What is Trisquel GNU/Linux?

Trisquel GNU/Linux is a free and open-source operating system based on Ubuntu. It is designed to provide users with a completely free and libre computing experience, meaning that it only includes free software in terms of both price and freedom. All the software included in Trisquel is released under a free software license, allowing users to use, modify, and distribute.

One of the key features of Trisquel GNU/Linux is that it does not include any proprietary software or firmware. This means that users can be assured that their computer is running software free from hidden backdoors or malicious code. Trisquel GNU/Linux also strongly emphasizes user privacy and security.

Another important aspect of Trisquel GNU/Linux is its focus on accessibility. The MATE desktop environment offers features that make it easier for users with disabilities to interact with the system. Trisquel developers also offer a “Trisquel On A Sugar Toast” edition based on the Sugar Learning Platform, specifically designed for children and include educational activities and tools.

What is new with Trisquel GNU/Linux 11.0?

Trisquel GNU/Linux 11.0 “Aramo” is a major release that brings many improvements and covers more ground regarding machines supported and installation options. This release is the most ambitious yet and is now production-ready. Trisquel GNU/Linux 11.0 includes many major achievements, such as new supported architectures, AMD/ATI graphics card compatibility, and continued support for the d-i/Netinstall installer.

Trisquel GNU/Linux 11.0 supports 64-bit ARM and POWER architectures, which expands the options for hardware compatibility. The text-mode installer d-i/Netinstall, which allows for advanced and custom installations often used for servers, is now functional again. Ubuntu removed this feature, but Trisquel stepped in to add any removed pieces and make it functional again, often from upstream Debian sources.

Trisquel GNU/Linux 11.0 continues to package key components such as Abrowser, an improved Firefox derivative, as a standard .deb package. This browser provides a free, open-source browser that balances privacy and usability. Additionally, the new release of Trisquel focuses on improving the support for AMD/ATI graphics cards without requiring non-free firmware blobs.

Trisquel GNU/Linux 11.0 is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and will receive support until 2027. Trisquel GNU/Linux also includes several editions, such as Trisquel, Triskel, Trisquel Mini, and Trisquel Sugar. The Trisquel edition features MATE version 1.26 as the default desktop environment due to its great accessibility support, simple user interface, and no dependency on 3D acceleration.

The Triskel edition, based on the KDE Plasma desktop environment, has been updated to Plasma 5.24.7, KDE Frameworks 5.92.0, and KDE Gear 21.12.3. The Trisquel Mini edition runs the lightweight LXDE desktop environment and is designed for users with minimal resource usage needs. Finally, the Trisquel Sugar TOAST edition is perfect for children and includes dozens of educational activities.

Can my computer run Trisquel GNU/Linux 11.0?

Trisquel GNU/Linux has modest system requirements, making it an excellent choice for users with older hardware or lightweight systems. Trisquel can run on a system with a minimum of 512 MB of RAM and 5 GB of hard disk space. However, to have a more comfortable experience, the recommended system requirements are 1 GB of RAM and 20 GB of hard disk space.

These requirements are relatively low compared to other modern Linux distributions, making Trisquel an excellent choice for users who want a fast and responsive system. Trisquel GNU/Linux is also a great choice for users who have old computers and relatively run other Linux distros slowly. It is worth noting that the system requirements may vary depending on the choice of the desktop environment and the applications installed. For example, running resource-intensive applications such as video editors or games may require a more robust system.

Trisquel’s low system requirements make it an ideal choice for users who want a fast and lightweight system without sacrificing functionality. Additionally, Trisquel’s hardware support is extensive, making it compatible with a wide range of hardware, including older systems.

Conclusion

Trisquel GNU/Linux’s focus on software freedom may not be for everyone, but Trisquel offers a solid, stable, and user-friendly experience for those who value it. With the release of Trisquel GNU/Linux 11.0 Aramo, users now have more options in terms of supported hardware architectures and installation methods and access to updated packages and software. Additionally, Trisquel includes various editions, such as the lightweight Trisquel Mini and education-focused Trisquel Sugar, demonstrating its versatility and commitment to serving different user needs.

The Review Trisquel GNU/Linux 4 Score Trisquel GNU/Linux is a free and open-source operating system based on Ubuntu. It offers users a completely libre and privacy-focused experience. The lack of non-free software and firmware can be a disadvantage for users who need to use certain proprietary applications or hardware. PROS Privacy-focused

Stability

Easy to use CONS Limited software availability

Outdated software versions Review Breakdown Trisquel GNU/Linux is a solid choice for users who prioritize their privacy and freedom in computing.