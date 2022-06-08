TuxCare, the security, support, and maintenance service for enterprise-grade Linux systems by CloudLinux, has received new capabilities. The announcement has been made during Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit. From now on, TuxCare has three new DevSecOps integrations with its ePortal management system.

Ansible, Chef, and Puppet integrations are ready

The new integrations of TuxCare DevSecOps are Ansible, Chef, and Puppet. Those integrations are available through an API interface with ePortal; delivering patching and centralized license management capabilities. ePortal is used for deploying any new patches and it is used in large infrastructure deployments where servers are not directly exposed to the internet but need to be strongly secured.

The API access to ePortal enables a variety of services such as agent uninstallation and query functions which can be used for listing and system for reporting on third-party applications. These include Playbooks for Ansible, Recipes for Chef, and Plans for Puppet in a ready-to-use state to be dropped into existing workflow scripts. The Playbooks, Recipes, and Plans are standard APIs using JSON data; which makes them useful as starting point for expanded integration as well. Jim Jackson, president and chief revenue officer of TuxCare said:

« Our customers use a wide variety of tools to build stronger security for their cloud and on-prem systems. Integrations with key services like Ansible, Chef, and Puppet are critical, and provide immediate value to our customers in the form of saved time and increased security. Doing security manually is a step backwards, and providing these integrations has been highly requested. We will continue to expand the list of services that we integrate with to help TuxCare customers secure their infrastructure »