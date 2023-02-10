TuxCare announced the launch of AlmaCare, an enterprise-grade support service explicitly created for AlmaLinux.

AlmaCare delivers an OS lifecycle with up to 16 years of support coverage and offers optional extensions.

The FIPS add-on provides regular re-certification of newer OS versions and live security patches that don’t touch the cryptographic boundary.

TuxCare, the main sponsoring company of the AlmaLinux OS Project, announced the general availability of the AlmaCare service. The new service is an enterprise-grade support service designed for AlmaLinux, a very popular choice among organizations looking for a forever-free stable enterprise-grade Linux distribution.

Support services and compliance capabilities

AlmaCare is provided by the people who know the distro best, allowing customers to get the most out of their AlmaLinux systems. AlmaCare comes with a lifecycle with up to 16 years of support coverage and offers optional but highly valued extensions. AlmaCare’s cybersecurity extension offers automated security patching, allowing users to minimize their vulnerability windows while maintaining a 100% uptime.

Aso, organizations requiring FIPS-certified deployments or those operating under compliance regimens with similar requirements will no longer be forced to choose between compliance and security with AlmaCare’s FIPS add-on. With the FIPS add-on, regular re-certifications of newer versions and live security patches don’t affect compliance.

AlmaCare also features hourly support bundles for a wide range of packages, including Ceph, Foreman, Ansible, Kubernetes, MariaDB/MySQL, Samba, containers, and many more. TuxCare’s expert support staff will be able to help customers during deployment, integration, optimization, and more. Additionally, pay-as-you-go pricing allows organizations to avoid costly upfront support costs.

Jim Jackson, President, and Chief Revenue Officer of TuxCare said,

« AlmaCare enables enterprises to accelerate security patching, ensure uninterrupted service for their customers, and comply with FIPS 140-3 and other cybersecurity frameworks, including CIS Controls, NIST CSF, PCI-DSS and ISO27001. This powerful offering allows an organization’s infrastructure to support operations for as long as needed – and that translates into peace of mind and levels of efficiency that are otherwise not available. »