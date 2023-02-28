TUXEDO OS 2 is now available for download, a few months after the initial release of TUXEDO OS, with essential updates.

TUXEDO OS 2 comes with Firefox 110.0, PipeWire Audio 0.3.66 as well as Qt Libraries 5.15.8. The update seems to be focused on updating existing services to their latest versions.

Current TUXEDO OS users do not need to take any action as long as they make sure to update regularly. The new version of TUXEDO OS is automatically installed as part of the regular updates.

TUXEDO OS is a Linux distro built upon Ubuntu which is simple by default and powerful when needed. TUXEDO is also a hardware company, that delivers high-level workstations and gaming laptops. Using TUXEDO OS, you will find the operating system optimized for its hardware. At the same time, it may be utilized with non-TUXEDO hardware, giving users the ability to benefit from TUXEDO’s work.

TUXEDO OS, which utilizes the KDE Plasma desktop environment, provides a user experience that is also suited for beginners while also providing a wide and flexible feature set for Linux specialists. A couple of months after the initial release of TUXEDO OS, TUXEDO OS 2 is now ready to download.

What’s new in TUXEDO OS 2?

Updated services

KDE Apps 22.12.2.

KDE Frameworks 5.103.0.

Mesa graphics stack 22.3.6.

Firefox 110.0.

PipeWire Audio 0.3.66.

Qt Libraries 5.15.8.

Functional settings for a desktop firewall.

Extended range of functions of TUXEDO Autorepair.

Both Plasma Desktop and the Linux kernel have been updated to their latest releases, Plasma Desktop 5.27.1 and Linux kernel 6.1, with long-term support.

How to download TUXEDO OS 2

Existing TUXEDO OS users are not required to do anything. The new version of TUXEDO OS is installed automatically as part of the regular updates. TUXEDO OS uses a hybrid release approach that combines rolling and point releases, as well as the traditional versioning model.

For TUXEDO OS ISO downloads, click here or for the torrent download, click here.