Canonical has announced that Ubuntu 19.04 operating system will reach end of life on January 23rd.

Ubuntu 19.04, also known as Disco Dingo, was released on April 18th, 2019, is reaching end of life within January. Disco Dingo was the first Ubuntu release with 5.x kernel and it included the GNOME 3.32 desktop environment. Canonical announced there will no longer be software updated and security patches. Canonical also urged users to upgrade to Ubuntu 19.10 before January 23rd. Ubuntu also published a guide for users to help them upgrade from Disco Dingo to 19.10, also known as Eoan Ermine.

Non-LTS release

Adam Conrad of the Ubuntu Release Team said,

“As a non-LTS release, 19.04 has a 9-month support cycle and, as such, the support period is now nearing its end and Ubuntu 19.04 will reach end of life on Thursday, Jan 23rd. At that time, Ubuntu Security Notices will no longer include information or updated packages for Ubuntu 19.04.”

