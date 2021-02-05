Canonical has announced a new update to the distribution’s install media and community editions. The new version 20.04.2 includes bug fixes that have become available since 20.04 was launched along with support for additional hardware. This is the first of two-point releases planned for this year.

Long-term supported Linux release series 5.4

20.04.2 includes hardware enablement stacks for use on newer hardware. This support is offered on all architectures. Ubuntu Server defaults to installing the GA kernel, however, users may select the HWE kernel from the installer bootloader.

Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS desktop, server and cloud besides its products Kubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu MATE, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu Studio and Xubuntu also available for other Ubuntu options such as.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is based on the long-term supported Linux release series 5.4. HWE stack updated to Linux release series 5.8 comes with the core. Maintenance updates will be provided for 5 years for Ubuntu Desktop, Ubuntu Server, Ubuntu Cloud, and Ubuntu Core. All the remaining flavours will be supported for 3 years.

Notable features and enhancements in 5.4 since 5.3 include:

Support for new hardware including Intel Comet Lake CPUs and initial Tiger Lake platforms, AMD Navi 12 and 14 GPUs, Arcturus and Renoir APUs along with Navi 12 + Arcturus power features.

Support has been added for the exFAT filesystem, virtio-fs for sharing filesystems with virtualized guests and fs-verity for detecting file modifications.

Built in support for the WireGuard VPN.

Ubuntu 20.04.3 will be released in the summer carrying with it the Linux kernel used in Ubuntu 21.04. Ubuntu is a full-featured Linux distribution for desktops, laptops, clouds and servers, with a fast and easy installation and regular releases.

Download Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS

Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS Desktop and Server ISO files is available to download from the Ubuntu website:

Download Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS Desktop (64-bit ISO)

Download Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS Server (64-bit ISO)

Upgrading from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS or 19.10

Users can upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS from either Ubuntu 18.04 LTS or Ubuntu 19.10. Users who want to upgrade Ubuntu need to confirm their network connectivity to one of the official mirrors or to a locally accessible mirror as there are no offline upgrade options.

