The new version of Ubuntu 20.04.3 “Focal Fossa” came with bug fixes that have become available since 20.04 was launched. Like the previous LTS series, 20.04.3 includes hardware enablement stacks for use on newer hardware.

New updates and upgrades

Maintenance updates will be provided for five years until April 2025 for Ubuntu Desktop, Ubuntu Server, Ubuntu Cloud, and Ubuntu Core. All the remaining flavors will be supported for three years.

Kubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu Budgie 20.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 20.04.3 LTS, Lubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu Kylin 20.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu Studio 20.04.3 LTS, and Xubuntu 20.04.3 LTS are also now available. Users of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS can get an automatic upgrade to 20.04.3 LTS via Update Manager free of charge.

Download Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS

You can download ISOs and flashable images from:

Ubuntu Desktop and Server: https://releases.ubuntu.com/20.04/

https://releases.ubuntu.com/20.04/ Less Frequently Downloaded Ubuntu Images: http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/releases/20.04/release/

http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/releases/20.04/release/ Ubuntu Cloud Images: http://cloud-images.ubuntu.com/daily/server/focal/current/

http://cloud-images.ubuntu.com/daily/server/focal/current/ Kubuntu: http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/kubuntu/releases/20.04/release/

http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/kubuntu/releases/20.04/release/ Lubuntu: http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/lubuntu/releases/20.04/release/

http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/lubuntu/releases/20.04/release/ Ubuntu Budgie: http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntu-budgie/releases/20.04/release/

http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntu-budgie/releases/20.04/release/ Ubuntu Kylin: http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntukylin/releases/20.04/release/

http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntukylin/releases/20.04/release/ Ubuntu MATE: https://ubuntu-mate.org/download/

https://ubuntu-mate.org/download/ Ubuntu Studio: http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntustudio/releases/20.04/release/

http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntustudio/releases/20.04/release/ Xubuntu: http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/xubuntu/releases/20.04/release/

How to upgrade from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS or 19.10

It is possible to upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS from either Ubuntu 18.04 LTS or Ubuntu 19.10. To upgrade on a desktop system, you can follow these steps:

Open the “Software & Updates” Setting in System Settings.

Select the 3rd Tab called “Updates”.

Set the “Notify me of a new Ubuntu version” drop-down menu to “For any new version” if you are using 19.10; set it to “For long-term support versions” if you are using 18.04 LTS.

Press Alt+F2 and type update-manager -c into the command box if you are using 19.10; type update-manager -c -d if you are using 18.04 LTS.

into the command box if you are using 19.10; type if you are using 18.04 LTS. Update Manager should open up and tell you that Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is now available.

Click Upgrade and follow the on-screen instructions.

You can also upgrade on a server system via the following steps below:

Install update-manager-core if it is not already installed.

Make sure the Prompt line in /etc/update-manager/release-upgrades is set to ‘normal’ if you are using 19.10, or ‘lts’ if you are using 18.04 LTS.

Launch the upgrade tool with the command sudo do-release-upgrade on 19.10; use sudo do-release-upgrade -d if you are using 18.04 LTS.

if you are using 18.04 LTS. Follow the on-screen instructions.

See more Linux News