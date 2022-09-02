Canonical has released the fifth point update for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS “Focal Fossa” operating system that was released in April 2020.

The update is also applied to other Ubuntu flavors as well, including Server, Xubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, and Ubuntu Kylin.

A usual maintenance update

Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS arrives approximately six months after the release of the fourth maintenance release. With this new release, the Linux kernel version is updated to 5.15 LTS from 5.13. This kernel and the related components are directly taken from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. This kernel release has actually made its way to 20.04 LTS last month for the systems that use HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel flavor. But now, kernel 5.15 LTS is directly packed with Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS.

Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS is packed with Mesa 21.2.6, not Mesa 22 which is currently the latest version. In addition to those, the latest installation ISO delivers all of the package updates for the last six months; many of them fix some bugs and apply minor changes.

All of the flavors are updated

Ubuntu’s other flavors; Ubuntu Server, Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Ubuntu Kylin have all received this point update. You can follow the link below to download a suitable version of Ubuntu for your system:

Click here to go to the download page of Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS

If your system has already Ubuntu 20.04 LTS installed, you can apply the updates to reach the 20.04.5 LTS version by using the following commands in the terminal:

sudo apt update sudo apt full-upgrade