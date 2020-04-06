Shortly after the release of Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine), Canonical announced the new development cycle for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. The 8th long-term support version of Ubuntu Linux, 20.04 LTS will be launched on April 23rd of 2020 but the first daily build ISO images are now already ready to be downloaded for the users who want to experience the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

Don’t expect huge changes

It is safe to say that during the very early stages of development versions of 20.04 LTS will be very similar to the previous version, 19.10. Thus if you are expecting huge changes or new features you probably won’t be able to find those in the early stages.

You can still download the daily ISO images for the Ubuntu Desktop, Ubuntu Server, Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Kylin, and Ubuntu Budgie from the end of this content. The beta version of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS started ready to test on April 2nd, 2020.

According to the UbuntuWiki, next important dates during the development phase are:

Testing week : January 9, 2020

UI Freeze : March 19, 2020

Ubuntu 20.04 Beta: April 2, 2020

Kernel Freeze : April 9, 2020

Release Candidate: April 16, 2020

Just like other LTS’ Focal Fossa will be supported for 5 years.

You can check release notes on Ubuntu Wiki: FocalFossa/ReleaseNotes – Ubuntu Wiki

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS download

To download the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) ISO image files, click here.

How to upgrade Ubuntu 18.04 LTS or 19.10 to 20.04 LTS?

You can upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS from either Ubuntu 18.04 LTS or Ubuntu 19.10. Ensure that you have all updates installed for your current version of Ubuntu before you upgrade.

To upgrade on a desktop system:

Open the “Software & Updates” Setting in System Settings.

Select the 3rd Tab called “Updates”.

Set the “Notify me of a new Ubuntu version” drop down menu to “For long-term support versions” if you are using 18.04 LTS; set it to “For any new version” if you are using 19.10.

Press Alt+F2 and type update-manager -c -d into the command box.

Update Manager should open up and tell you that Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is now available.

If not you can run /usr/lib/ubuntu-release-upgrader/check-new-release-gtk

Click Upgrade and follow the on-screen instructions.

To upgrade on a server system:

Install update-manager-core if it is not already installed.

Make sure the Prompt line in /etc/update-manager/release-upgrades is set to ‘normal’ if you want non-LTS upgrades, or ‘lts’ if you only want LTS upgrades.

Launch the upgrade tool with the command sudo do-release-upgrade -d

Follow the on-screen instructions.

Note that the server upgrade will use GNU screen and automatically re-attach in case of dropped connection problems.

There are no offline upgrade options for Ubuntu Desktop and Ubuntu Server. Please ensure you have network connectivity to one of the official mirrors or to a locally accessible mirror and follow the instructions above.

Upgrades on i386

Users of the i386 architecture will not be presented with an upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Support for i386 as a host architecture was dropped in 19.10.

Source

Download other official flavours of the Ubuntu

Kubuntu 20.04 Download

To download Kubuntu 20.04 ISO images, click here.

Lubuntu 20.04 Download

To download Lubuntu 20.04 ISO images, click here.

Ubuntu Budgie 20.04 Download

To download Ubuntu Budgie 20.04 ISO images, click here.

Ubuntu Mate 20.04 Download

To download Ubuntu Mate 20.04 ISO images, click here.

Xubuntu 20.04 Download

To download Xubuntu 20.04 ISO images, click here.

