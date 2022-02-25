Canonical has updated the long-term support Ubuntu version, 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa. Ubuntu 20.04 was first released in April 2020 and it is currently being maintained with point updates. The latest point update has just arrived, carrying Focal Fossa to the 20.04.4 LTS version.

Nothing big in the patch

Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS updates all the software and components to their latest versions on the installation media. Therefore, new users won’t need to do a series of updates when they are installing from the new Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS media.

The applications and desktop environment options are not changed; Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS main release comes with GNOME 3.36 desktop environment as Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, which was released two years ago. The official flavors did not change their DEs as well. The Focal Fossa will be maintained for at least 5 years; new patches and updates will be available until April 2025.

You can choose the installation media of your favorite flavor for Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS by following the links below:

Users of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS can also update their system by using the commands below:

sudo apt update sudo apt full-upgrade

Note that Linux 5.13 Hardware Enablement kernel is intended for new installations. The users of 20.04 LTS will need to manually install since the new kernel won’t come with the upgrade command.