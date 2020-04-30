Development phrase of Ubuntu 20.10 ‘Groovy Gorilla’ has begun. Following weeks Ubuntu 20.10 will start to slide into view. Its final stable release will roll out on October 22, 2020.

Coming in six months

Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distros all over the world. In its first years, it was just aiming to be a Linux distro for all human beings. Today, it is not just a user-friendly desktop distro, but a very powerful server distribution. In a post to the Ubuntu mailing list, Lukasz Zemczak wrote,

“We’re pleased to announce that groovy is now open for development…auto-sync has been enabled and will run soon. As usual, we expect a large influx of builds and autopkgtests in this initial period, which will cause delays.”

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS was released on April 23, 2020. It came with changes and new features like a brand-new dark theme, six community wallpapers, and more. It will be supported for three years, until April 2023. It is not possible to download Ubuntu 20.10 daily builds and to upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 to 20.10 yet. We are going to keep you updated.