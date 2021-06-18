Ubuntu 20.10 desktop ISOs were up on the Ubuntu release server ready in 2020 October. Now, Ubuntu announced there will no longer include information or updated packages for Ubuntu 20.10 after July 22, 2021.

Upgrade from 20.10 to 21.04 is recommended

Users should upgrade from 20.10 to 21.04 as soon as possible. Ubuntu 21.04 will support security updates and select high-impact bug fixes. Before upgrade from 20.10 to 21.04, it is better to be sure that you have all updates applied to your current version of Ubuntu.

The Canonical team released the first stable version of Ubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo in last April. With Linux kernel 5.11, it comes with better hardware support, improving its performance with Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards. Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) will be supported until February 2022.

How to upgrade Ubuntu desktops to 21.04?

You can easily upgrade Ubuntu Desktops to 21.04 by following the steps below:

Run the update-manager

In Update Manager, click the ..button, and enter your password to start the Software Sources application.

Select the sub menu Updatesfrom the Software Sources application.

Confirm the “Notify me of a new Ubuntu version:” option is set to “For any new version”, and change it if otherwise.

Close the Software Sources application and return to Update Manager.

In Update Manager, click the Checkbutton to check for new updates.

If there are any updates to install, use the Install Updatesbutton to install them.

Run update-manager -d.

A message will appear informing you of the availability of the new release.

Click Upgrade.

Follow the on-screen instructions.

